Home Africa “He thought he was being arrested unjustly so he was using his hair to strangle himself” – Inspector General of Police reacts to LAJ’s dreadlocks shaving
AfricaNewsPeople

“He thought he was being arrested unjustly so he was using his hair to strangle himself” – Inspector General of Police reacts to LAJ’s dreadlocks shaving

by Lamin Kargbo
written by Lamin Kargbo

Sierra Leone Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula has in an interview with the BBC said that popular musician LAJ, who was in police custody for allegations of robbery with violation wanted to use his dreadlocks to commit suicide while in detention. 

This comes after several state institutions have issued statements condemning the action by the police to cut off the hair of the musician forcefully, citing that the treatment of the artist by the police is inhuman and it’s against his human right. 

The musician who was arrested on Sunday, June 12, 2022, was denied access to his family and legal representatives. It was claimed that he was also injected with an unknown substance, but the police denied the allegation. 

IGP Sovula, said in the interview that the police have done nothing bad and confirmed that his hair has been cut based on a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the detention facility. 

“He thought he was being arrested unjustly so he was using his hair to strangle himself,” said IGP Souvula. 

By 5 pm today, LAJ was brought to court, and he was sent on remand to the PaDemba Road Correctional Center as he is answering to four counts charges including robbery with violence. 

The musician is one of the most controversial and popular entertainers in the country. His arrest by the police brought up several national outcries, as citizens used different means of communication to condemn the action of the police. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

“I am human and I am liable to...

Biden’s Inauguration: Donald Trump leaves the White House

Patrice Naiambana, the dictator, native, creole on Sierra...

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to...

What we can learn from artisanal fishermen, fish-women...

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Footballer

LA Galaxy promotes Sierra Leonean forward Augustine Williams...

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone News Today