New Music: Listen to “Looking At You” by Terror D

“Looking At You” is the latest music from Terror D.



The concept of the song is about a young man who met a young lady in the club, he keeps staring at her throughout the night, but at the end of the day, they connected and have a whole vibe that is unexplainable.



However, he has opened a challenge, calling on fans to do a video reacting to the song. Three winners will receive prizes ranging from SLL 2 million, SLL 1 million, and SLL 500 thousand.



The procedure to enter the challenge is to do a creative and interactive video while vibing to the song on Tiktok.



