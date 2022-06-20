Home Africa New Music: Listen to “Looking At You” by Terror D
New Music: Listen to “Looking At You” by Terror D

by Lamin Kargbo
by Lamin Kargbo

“Looking At You” is the latest music from Terror D.

The concept of the song is about a young man who met a young lady in the club, he keeps staring at her throughout the night, but at the end of the day, they connected and have a whole vibe that is unexplainable. 

However, he has opened a challenge, calling on fans to do a video reacting to the song. Three winners will receive prizes ranging from SLL 2 million, SLL 1 million, and SLL 500 thousand. 

The procedure to enter the challenge is to do a creative and interactive video while vibing to the song on Tiktok. 

Follow Terror D on all social media channels. 

Tiktok, Facebook, & Instagram

