Home Health Sierra Leone Health Service Commission set to recruit 1000 health workers
HealthNewsPeople

Sierra Leone Health Service Commission set to recruit 1000 health workers

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
written by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo

The Sierra Leone Health Service Commission has in a press release issued on Friday, June 10, 2022, informed the general public that it will soon commence the recruitment of 1000 health workers across the country. 

According to the press release, all the preparations have been completed, and asked that all the health workers selected by the Ministry of Finance in October 2021 be prepared for full participation. 

The interview will be conducted on June 15, 2022, in Western Area, and will be done later in other regions across the country. 

However, it is estimated that Sierra Leone has a total of 9000 health workers as of 2019, and the state of health service delivery is challenging. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

Water scarcity hits citizens of Sierra Leone on...

Breaking News: Sierra Leone records first case of...

Sierra Leone reimposes nationwide curfew and suspends all...

Sierra Leone’s Local Legends 2019

The secrets of Ecofest – Kabaka tells all...

5 lessons learned from the Vickie Remoe Show...

Meet Danny Manu the Ghanaian-British innovator that developed...

Saraih Robert wins AYV & Africell’s Housemates Salone...

Sierra Leone News Today