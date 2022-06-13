Sierra Leone Health Service Commission set to recruit 1000 health workers

The Sierra Leone Health Service Commission has in a press release issued on Friday, June 10, 2022, informed the general public that it will soon commence the recruitment of 1000 health workers across the country.



According to the press release, all the preparations have been completed, and asked that all the health workers selected by the Ministry of Finance in October 2021 be prepared for full participation.



The interview will be conducted on June 15, 2022, in Western Area, and will be done later in other regions across the country.



However, it is estimated that Sierra Leone has a total of 9000 health workers as of 2019, and the state of health service delivery is challenging.

