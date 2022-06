“Ar Yah” is the latest single by upcoming Sierra Leonean singer, Mus B.

As the title implies, Ar Ya is a satirical song that provokes the happenings in the current day, Sierra Leone. According to Mus B, he got the inspiration for the song from the hardship in the country, the lack of electricity & water supply, no job, fuel crisis, rapid increase in the price of local commodities, and many other things.

The song was released on Sunday, May 29, 2022, and it’s now available on YouTube & Audiomack.