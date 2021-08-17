Luckey Morson becomes the first Sierra Leonean woman to commission from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

25-year-old Second Lieutenant Luckey Morson of the Sierra Leone Army has become the first Sierra Leone woman military officer to commission from the British Army’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.



Morson is one of forty-three (43) international cadet officers from 22 countries chosen by their armies; her commissioning from the world-famous Royal Military Academy Sandhurst was after completing 44 weeks of intensive officer training.



Congratulations to 2Lt Luckey Morson @MorsonLuckey, Sierra Leone’s first female to commission from the British Army’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst long course.



Proud to have supported as part of our continuing relationship on security & defence 🇬🇧🇸🇱 https://t.co/2kR9IA6Rmt — UK in Sierra Leone 🇬🇧🇸🇱 (@UKinSierraLeone) August 11, 2021

She is a graduate from the Fourah Bay College (FBC), the University of Sierra Leone with a Degree in Law. Also, she was a former runner-up in the 2016 Miss Sierra Leone Beauty Pageant. Officer Cadet Morson, started her military career right after she graduated from FBC, but while growing up she had always dreamt of joining the Army.



OCdt Luckey Morson is the first female from Sierra Leone to commission from @RMASandhurst. Watching the parade was her sister and afterwards came the emotional call back home to Mum.



Read more: https://t.co/UUeVTET0a7#NextGeneration #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/i1DDAT3r4x — British Army (@BritishArmy) August 13, 2021

Congratulations to Second Lieutenant Luckey Morson, we wish you all the best.

