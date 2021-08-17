Luckey Morson becomes the first Sierra Leonean woman to commission from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

25-year-old Second Lieutenant Luckey Morson of the Sierra Leone Army has become the first Sierra Leone woman military officer to commission from the British Army’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
Morson is one of forty-three (43) international cadet officers from 22 countries chosen by their armies; her commissioning from the world-famous Royal Military Academy Sandhurst was after completing 44 weeks of intensive officer training.
She is a graduate from the Fourah Bay College (FBC), the University of Sierra Leone with a Degree in Law. Also, she was a former runner-up in the 2016 Miss Sierra Leone Beauty Pageant. Officer Cadet Morson, started her military career right after she graduated from FBC, but while growing up she had always dreamt of joining the Army.
Congratulations to Second Lieutenant Luckey Morson, we wish you all the best.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!