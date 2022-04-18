Meet Rejoice Terafa Kamara from Sierra Leone winner of the 2022 Little Miss Africa

5-year-old Rejoice Terafa Kamara from Sierra Leone has won this year’s Little Miss Africa 2022 in Uganda.



Little Mister and Miss Africa is a continental pageant for both boys and girls between the age of 4 to 16 years old. The annual show is aimed at providing a positive space for young Africans to celebrate the African culture and heritage.



Rejoice who is popularly known as Terry Kay, is a musician, actress, and model. She is the first little princess from Sierra Leone to reach the final of the continental beauty pageant show.



Congratulations Terray Kay for such accomplishments, keep sending the Sierra Leone flag high.

