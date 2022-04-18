Home Africa “Nack” by The Therapist hits 1 million streams on Audiomack & Boomplay
“Nack” by The Therapist hits 1 million streams on Audiomack & Boomplay

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
written by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo

New single titled “Nack” by upcoming Sierra Leone singer, The Therapist has just hit 1 million streams on both Audiomack and Boomplay. 

The song which is the most trended song in Sierra Leone right now reached this milestone within 28 days after its release. Nack is an afro dance hall song, that has the Sierra Leonean and Nigerian vibe on it. 

It has more than 500 thousand plays on Boomplay, and over 300 thousand plays on Audiomack sitting at number three in the top songs chart for Sierra Leone. It has also been one of the most trended songs in the Sierra Leonean Tiktok community with more than 28 million views. 

Listen to Nack now on YouTube, Audiomack & Boomplay. 

