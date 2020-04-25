Xzu B releases “Headline” music video

Sierra Leonean rapper Emmanuel Saa Gandi aka Xzu-B has released the music video for his new single title “Headline” where he featured King George.

The song tells a story of how low-income earners are faced with lots of suffering, hunger, poverty, and how they can’t afford their daily livelihood.

The song further explains the high rate of unemployment among youths, how these youths are engaged in drugs and violent activities. It also gives an insight into the level of corruption in the country plus the biases of the media.

This song is part of Xzu B’s “new Gifted EP” to be released soon. A few years back he was the Chief Judge for the AYV Cypher Uncensored and in 2019 he released his “Majesty album” which featured Star Zee and others.

The song was released on the 22 April 2020, its audio produced by Don Creek Beats, it video shot by IceBlue and was filmed at Freetown’s most densely populated slum, the Kroo Bay community.