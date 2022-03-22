Meet the new faces in Leone Stars squad

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), on Sunday, March 20, 2022, announced the full squad for the Leone Stars ahead of their three scheduled friendly matches against Togo, Liberia, and Congo Brazzaville in Antalya, Turkey ahead of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.



In this squad list new and young players at home and abroad have been introduced to the team, and many of them will have their international debut for the national side in one of these games, which will be played on March 24, 27, and 29, respectively. Below are their profiles.



Amadou Bakayoko: is a 26-year-old forward playing for Bolton Wanderers.



Alex Bangura: 22-year-old who plays as a left-back or winger for Eredivisie club SC Cambuur.



Winston Ceesay: 21-year-old midfielder playing for the Italian Serie D side Rotonda.



Kamil Conteh: 19-year-old midfielder currently playing for the English Premier League side Watford on loan from Braintree Town.



Ibrahim Sillah: 27-year-old midfielder playing for BSV Kickers in Germany.



Demba Kamara: 19-year-old central midfielder playing for the Italian fourth-tier side Rimini Calcio.



Kallum Cesay: 19-year-old defender playing for the under 23 sides of Tottenham Hotspurs.



Samuel K. Bekoe: 24-year-old midfielder playing for the Sierra Leone Premier League side FC Johansen.



Alie Conteh: home base striker playing for the Sierra Leone Premier side East End Lions.



Jonathan Morsay: 24-year-old striker playing for Greek top-tier side Panetolikos.

However, key players like Kei Kamara, Umaru Bangura, Musa Kamara, John Bankole Kamara and many others were dropped out of the squad.

