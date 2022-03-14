Home Africa The Vickie Remoe Show is now showing on AYV DSTV channel 399
AfricaBusinessHistoryLifestylePeoplePlacesTravelVideosWorld

The Vickie Remoe Show is now showing on AYV DSTV channel 399

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
written by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo

Sierra Leone’s first and only traveling TV series, the Vickie Remoe Show, is now showing on DSTV. 

The theme for this special edition is “#MakeSierraLeoneFamous Reloaded”, as host Vickie Remoe showcases African and Sierra Leonean stories on food, culture, history, tradition, landmark, and lifestyle. The show features stories from Sierra Leone and Liberia. 

This show comes up every Saturday at 10:00 GMT and repeats on Wednesday at 17:00 GMT on AYV DSTV channel 399. 

The Vickie Remoe Show is a West African travel and business TV series launched in 2009. It solemnly promotes untold local stories within Sierra Leone and the sub-region. Its previous editions have taken a tour around different West African countries like Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, and Mali. It has also featured most of Africa’s top entertainers like Majid Michael, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumello, Jackie Appiah, etc.  

Editors for this special edition are Augustine Kargbo and Hassan Kargbo

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

“Happy to succeed President Koroma” – John Sisay,...

Today in History: African Day celebration

5 things we learned about Jamaica’s Maroons, Krios...

Sierra Leone: First Lady Fatima Bio, Francis Ben-Kaifala,...

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Fish Trader

Sierra Leone News Today

Mohamed Kamara – Leone Stars goalkeeper donates assorted...

Sierra Leone: Four women on AYV TV’s Housemates...

New Music Video: Watch “She Doesn’t Love You”...