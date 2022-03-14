The Vickie Remoe Show is now showing on AYV DSTV channel 399

Sierra Leone’s first and only traveling TV series, the Vickie Remoe Show, is now showing on DSTV.



The theme for this special edition is “#MakeSierraLeoneFamous Reloaded”, as host Vickie Remoe showcases African and Sierra Leonean stories on food, culture, history, tradition, landmark, and lifestyle. The show features stories from Sierra Leone and Liberia.



The Vickie Remoe Show is back on your TV screens!



Watch the show on AYV DSTV channel 399, as @VickieRemoe explores stories

told by Sierra Leoneans.



The show is live on Saturday at 10:00 am and repeats on Wednesday at 5:00 pm. #MakeSierraLeoneFamous#SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/nfKN52vLWL — The Vickie Remoe Show (@VickieRemoeShow) March 11, 2022

This show comes up every Saturday at 10:00 GMT and repeats on Wednesday at 17:00 GMT on AYV DSTV channel 399.



The Vickie Remoe Show is a West African travel and business TV series launched in 2009. It solemnly promotes untold local stories within Sierra Leone and the sub-region. Its previous editions have taken a tour around different West African countries like Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, and Mali. It has also featured most of Africa’s top entertainers like Majid Michael, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumello, Jackie Appiah, etc.



Editors for this special edition are Augustine Kargbo and Hassan Kargbo.

