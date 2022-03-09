DIASPORA EVENT: Make Sierra Leone Famous Announces Lineup For US Showcase

SILVER SPRING – #MakeSierraLeoneFamous opens first international showcase with Sierra Leonean-American creatives and entrepreneurs. Vickie Remoe, Curator & Amplifier of all things excellent and noteworthy about Sierra Leone is announcing the lineup of creatives and entrepreneurs.

Abu Kamara, CEO of Grovara and Founder of the Abu Kamara Foundation will join Chef Mai Burnette on Saturday March 19. There are two exhibits: one on history and another on textiles. Also happening on the day are back to back fireside chats with writers, and entrepreneurs who have invested in Sierra Leone.

Check out the bios for speakers and presenters. Tickets are already on sale at Eventbrite.com

Akindele Decker

Akindele is an award-winning poet and writer. He is co-author and co-founder of the Sierra Leone Icons book series chronicling the contributions of Sierra Leoneans who shaped history. Akindele is a sought-after speaker and cultural educator who supports organizations like the American Association of State and Local History, Prince George’s African American Museum and Cultural Center on Maroon Culture, the Global African Diaspora, and the Sierra Leone National Museum.

Adrian Q. Labor

Adrian is a civil engineer, co-author, and co-founder of the Sierra Leone Icons book series chronicling the contributions of Sierra Leoneans who shaped history. While on a search of his own ancestry Adrian has developed a passion for genealogy research specifically focused on Freetown’s early settlers who founded Sierra Leone’s capital city 230 years ago. He continues his research in the 20 Sierra Leoneans Who Shaped History books.

Mai Burnette

Mai is a business strategist, chef, and author of Cooking with Mai: Easy to Prepare West African Food. Published in 2020, the book makes authentic Sierra Leonean cuisine accessible to global audiences. Join us for a taste of Swit Salone right out of Mai’s Kitchen.

Aminata Jalloh

Aminata is an advocate of diversity in children’s literature and a published children’s book author. Her book, “The Biggest Little Brother,” is a story that captures the changing landscape of American families through the lens of a Sierra Leonean-American family.

Dr. Fouad Sheriff

Dr. Sheriff is an experienced internal medicine physician who aims to make quality genuine medicine more accessible in Sierra Leone. He designed Cotton Tree Pharmacy to be the premier healthcare destination of choice for patients who are looking for a trustworthy provider of medicines.

Fatima Sesay

Fatima aka ‘Young Oprah’ is a Multimedia Journalist, Social Media Manager, Public Relations Strategist, Talent Manager, and Events Curator from Sierra Leone. Sesay has been able to make her mark in the industry through her internationally recognized brand, “Inside The Diaspora.

Tamba Lamin

Tamba is a Digital Transformation Leader, Technology Architect, Business Executive, and Serial Entrepreneur. He is specialized in architecting, designing, building, communicating, and running customer and employee experiences and building, coaching, upskilling diverse and inclusive global teams.

Patrick Beckley

Patrick launched Finor X to promote culture, community, and sustainability in fashion. All products sold and made by the US-based brand are sourced, designed, or manufactured in the country of his birth. He holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from Howard University, where he was a scholar athlete.

Abu Kamara

Abu is the CEO & Co-founder at Grovara, the leading B2B Global Marketplace for Wellness Brands. He is also the founder of The Abu Kamara Foundation which provides grants to support youth access to robotics, innovation and entrepreneurship.