President Bio honors Antonio Rudiger as Global Brand Ambassador for Football in Sierra Leone

President Julius Maada Bio has today, January 28, 2022, named the German-Sierra Leonean and Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger as Global Brand Ambassador for Football in Sierra Leone.



The ceremony took place at the State Lodge in Freetown and it was done in honor of Rudiger’s commitment and passion in rebranding Sierra Leone. The defender visited Sierra Leone on Monday, January 24, 2021, to officially launch his non-profit foundation to help needy children in the country.



While speaking at the event, Rudiger expressed how honored he is to serve this country.



“Me, my family, and the team that is working for me we are very proud to receive this because I am not only looking about myself, I believed an individual cannot do this alone there is always people behind it. First of all, big thanks to my parents – mum and dad because without them this could never be possible. Thank you very much. I am honored to serve this country and put it in a better light’, he stated.



You have always believed in Sierra Leone and you have always done so much to give back. Today, On behalf of every Sierra Leonean, I honor you as our Brand Ambassador. Welcome home @ToniRuediger. pic.twitter.com/7e0bm1FpoG — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) January 28, 2022

President Bio compliments Rudiger’s efforts and good gestures he has been doing for the good of Sierra Leone.



“You have shown that you are not only Sierra Leonean by blood but by actions before even you got here when you had about the free quality education you had trust and confidence and you donated a billion leones to that endeavor. For me you showed to the at that time that you are a true Sierra Leonean, we confer this on you because we think that you deserve it and we need to do more for you as you continue to do more for us. We are proud of who you are, what you are doing and your humility in greatness is what we admire about you as Sierra Leoneans”, said President Bio.



Over the years the defender who also received a diplomatic Sierra Leonean passport has been very helpful to Sierra Leone. Yesterday, at the launch of the Antonio Rudiger Foundation for Sierra Leone, he pledged the sum of USD 40,000 to support sports literacy, education, inclusivity, and infrastructure.



Recently, before his visit, he collaborated with Big Shoe to help 11 physically challenged children with medical operations.

