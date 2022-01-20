Sierra Leone ends their AFCON2022 journey after losing to Equatorial Guinea by 1-0

After returning to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 25 years, the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone have ended their journey in this ongoing tournament today, January 20, 2022, as they were defeated by Equatorial Guinea in their last group match.



The two sides who were described as underdogs go head to head today at the Limbe Stadium and the Equatorial Guinean side won the match by a goal to nil, as Pablo Ganet scored the only goal in the 38th minute of the game.



After a long wait for over three decades, Sierra Leonean supporters were very assertive that their team would make it to the next round of the tournament, and today all those dreams ended just as it was in 1994 and 1996 respectively. The city of Freetown is totally in silence, after Kei Kamara who scored the goal against Benin that qualified the team missed a penalty towards the end of the match, the only goal chance Sierra Leone had.



The Sierra Leonean team only needed a goal to level the score with Equatorial Guinea and they would have qualified for the next round for the first time, as “Best Losers” with three points with zero goal difference. But as of now they only have two points, whilst Ivory Coast has 7 points, Equatorial Guinea with 6 points and Algeria with one point as they were unable to defend their title.



However, the people of Sierra Leone have accepted defeat and they are embarrassing their team which they say put up an exceptional performance in the tournament, after the long absence. Below are social media reactions from people about the game.



We fought hard. We fought well. The boys have made us very proud. This is just the beginning. We will keep developing football in Sierra Leone and we will only get ever better. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) January 20, 2022

#TeamSierraLeone you did your best. @keikamara you've served well, no need be too hard on yourself, others before you have missed penalties. #Leonestars can build back from this and do better next time. Many thanks to the tech team #Keister and to the #Leonestars 🇸🇱 — Ernest Bai Koroma (@ebklegacy) January 20, 2022

Sending love to @keikamara. He has always sacrificed for his country and we all should be proud of him and the rest of the team. We proved to the football world that we are ready for the next level. Thank you #LeoneStars for bringing us all together #WeYagbaDem #TeamSierraLeone pic.twitter.com/qt2OFDdRt8 — Alfred Akibo-Betts (@kibobofred) January 20, 2022

“We are the Lions from West Africa whose stories have been changed from negative to positive by our incredible African Cup of Nations run. We'll learn our lessons. We'll come back” – @officialbakarr#TeamSierraLeone #TeamEquatorialGuinea #SaloneTwitter #AFCON pic.twitter.com/cxAyPjoU3k — The African Dream (@theafricadream) January 20, 2022

This is my sad but still proud #face. This journey has ended …. till next time, we are still the 🦁 🌟. #SierraLeone @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/JvEpdsUC6s — Yakama Manty Jones, PhD (nee Mara) (@yakamajones) January 20, 2022

Leone Stars gave it their all and tiredness caught up with them. @keikamara the nation stands with you. What we have learnt is that we have the foundation for a good future but we need to move away from defensive football to attacking football. We must learn to start on the — MARTIN.E.MICHAEL LLB BL🇸🇱🇦🇬 (@MEMLAW1) January 20, 2022

Thank You, Thank You Leone Stars 💫 for giving us a week of excitement, something to look forward to, and a reason to celebrate🙏🏾.



The whole nation stands with you today and always 🇸🇱.



Let’s go again and better luck next time #TeamSierraLeone 💪🏾.#SaloneTwitter#AfricellSL pic.twitter.com/C1t9oKhiPy — Africell Sierra Leone (@AfricellSalone) January 20, 2022

Our boys did exceptionally well. Our victory was qualifying in the first place. And we got to show the world what we can do! Hopefully we'll be back next time and do even better! #LeoneStars #afcon2022 — C 👑🇸🇱 (@AfricanBackpker) January 20, 2022

Do you know what my favorite part of the game is? “The opportunity to play” Yes we hardly thought of making it to AFCON, but we surprised the world and made it to the competition. God be praised. “Failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts." Let us be courageous. 🙏👏💪🏻💪🏻🙏 — 🇸🇱Wuyatta Genda 🇸🇱 (@WuyattaGenda) January 20, 2022

We stay united!

Thank you to our heroes Darling Leone Stars for giving us hope!



We are #SierraLeone — David Moinina Sengeh (@dsengeh) January 20, 2022

This is not the kind of result 🇸🇱 wanted, but the Leone Stars put up a spirited fight. Well done to all Sierra Leoneans and the team. — UN in Sierra Leone (@UNSierraLeone) January 20, 2022