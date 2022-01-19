AFCON 2022: A look back at the head-to-head encounters between Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will face Equatorial Guinea in their group stage match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Both teams are in Group E, alongside Ivory Coast and reigning champions Algeria. The current standings of Group E make it one of the toughest groups in the tournament and all teams in the group have the capacity to qualify for the next round depending on the outcomes of the games tomorrow.



The Sierra Leone team is currently ranked at 108th in the world and 25th in Africa. Equatorial Guinea is ranked 114th in the world and 28th in Africa. The two sides are not facing each other for the first time, over the years they have had several encounters with each other. Below is a run-down analysis of the head-to-head encounters between Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.

Date Team Score Competition September 8, 2002. Equatorial Guinea vs Sierra Leone 1 – 3 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying June 22, 2003. Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea 2 – 0 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying June 1, 2008. Equatorial Guinea vs Sierra Leone 2 – 0 FIFA World Cup Qualifying September 6, 2008. Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea 2 – 1 FIFA World Cup Qualifying June 9, 2012. Equatorial Guinea vs Sierra Leone 2 – 2 FIFA World Cup Qualifying September 7, 2013. Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea 3 – 2 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

According to the statistics shown above Sierra Leone has met with Equatorial Guinea 6 times and Leone Stars have won four matches, whilst the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea have won one and they have had one draw also.



Tomorrow’s encounter will be very vital for both teams, as Sierra Leone is looking forward to their first-ever appearance at the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations. For Equatorial Guinea, if the games turn out to favor them it will take them to their third appearance at the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations



According to John Keister, the head coach of Sierra Leone, he is very optimistic about his team and his target is to go through to the next round.



“This is a tight group. Our objective is to go through. The team spirit drives our team, we want to qualify. We adapt our strategy to the players we have, to play in an uninhibited way while respecting the opponent, a big team like Equatorial Guinea”, John Keister.



Below is a pictorial detail of the current standings in Group E.

