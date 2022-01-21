Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki Sawyer wins this year’s Bloomberg Global Mayors Challenge

Yvonne Aki Sawyer, the Mayor of Freetown City Council has won this year’s Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge award alongside 14 other mayors.



The Bloomberg Global Mayors Challenge is an annual competition that supports and spreads ‘ the most promising ideas of different cities. Winners of this year’s competition are being recognized for designing the boldest and most ambitious urban innovations during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Winning ideas for the competition addresses one or more issues around economic recovery & inclusive growth, health & well-being, climate & environment, and gender equality.



Congratulations to Mayor of Freetown @yakisawyerr who secured @BloombergDotOrg’s $1 million #MayorsChallenge award for her city, competing amongst more than 600 applicants. The government of Sierra Leone should see her as a national asset. — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (@MaEllenSirleaf) January 19, 2022

Recipients for this year’s award will also receive one million dollars each, in addition to some technical support for over three years. According to a social media post by Yvonne Aki Sawyer, this award is in recognition of Freetown’s ambition and inventiveness to sustainably finance the growth of trees in the city.

Yaaay!!! We won!!! #Freetown awarded $1m over three years through @BloombergDotOrg Philanthropies’ Global #MayorsChallenge out of >600 city applicants. Competition was stiff and lasted a whole year but we made it! https://t.co/qzoy5CGOw9…#FreetownTheTreeTown#TransformFreetown pic.twitter.com/bVwDUpAiRX — Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE (@yakisawyerr) January 18, 2022





Other recipients are Amman, Jordan; Bogotá, Colombia; Butuan, Philippines; Hermosillo, Mexico; Istanbul, Turkey; Kigali, Rwanda; Kumasi, Ghana; Paterson, New Jersey, USA; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rochester, Minnesota, USA; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Rourkela, India; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Wellington, New Zealand.

