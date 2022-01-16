Home Africa AFCON 2022: Osman Kakay returns to the Leone Stars squad
AFCON 2022: Osman Kakay returns to the Leone Stars squad

by Alhassan Lamin
The Sierra Leone Football  Association has confirmed that defender Osman Kakay is back in the team’s squad after being tested negative of Covid-19. 

This comes days after he tested positive for Covid-19 alongside David Sesay. But according to a social media post from SLFA, following a test this morning he tested negative and he has rejoined the squad ahead of the encounter between Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast.

