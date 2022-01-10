Who Is Who on Sierra Leone’s AFCON 2022 Team? – Attackers

John Keister, head coach of the Sierra Leone national men’s football team on December 30, 2021, unveiled a 28 man squad ahead of the country’s participation in the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The team has a mix of 11 home-based and 17 foreign-based players. According to Coach Keister, he believes that the team was the best to represent Sierra Leone in the tournament.



Below is a list of all the attackers on the team with their profiles.



ATTACKERS



Musa Noah Kamara: 21 years old striker playing for Sierra Leone Premier League side, Bo Rangers. Musa started his career with AIK Freetong, he later moved to East End Lions and helped them win the Sierra Leone Premier League in 2019. He was the highest goal scorer for the league with 15 goals. Kamara started representing Sierra Leone at the Under 20 level and made his first national debut in 2018 against Liberia.



Musa Noah Kamara

Mustapha Bundu: 24 years old striker player for Anderlecht in Belgium. The 6ft 2in tall striker was born in Freetown, he started his youth career with the Craig Bellamy Academy. Bundu made his international debut for Sierra Leone in 2019 against Liberia and has made three appearances with one goal.



Mustapha Bundu

Kei Kamara: 37 years old striker playing for the Finish top tier football side, HIFK. He is 6ft 3in tall and was born in Kenema, Eastern Sierra Leone. Kamara started his football career with FC Kallon in 2001, he then migrated to the US at age 16, and further his football profession to college level and letter to the Major League Soccer (MLS). The striker is one of 10 players who have scored 100 goals in the MLS. He started playing for Sierra Leone in 2008, he is the oldest player on the team and one of two in the tournament. Kamara has made 34 appearances for Sierra Leone with 7 goals. In June 2021, he scored a penalty against Benin, the only goal that qualified Sierra Leone to the AFCON for the first time in 25 years.



Kei Kamara

Mohamed Buya Turay: 26 years old striker playing for the Chinese Super League side, Henan Songshan Longmen. The 5ft 10in tall striker started his youth career with FC Mattia in Freetown. Turay has been exceptional over the years, in 2019 he helped his former club Djurgardens IF win the Swedish top-flight league. He started playing for Sierra Leone in 2017 and has made 7 appearances.



Mohamed Buya Turay

Augustine Williams: 24 years old striker playing USL Championship side San Diego, on loan from Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy. The 6ft 2in tall striker started his professional career with Namade SC in 2015. He made his international debut for Sierra Leone in 2021.



Augustine Williams

Sullay Kaikai: 26 years old striker playing for Wycombe Wanderers in England. Kaikai was born in England to Sierra Leonean parents. The 6ft tall striker started his professional career with Crystal Palace in 2010. He started playing for Sierra Leone in 2021 and has made four appearances.

Sullay Kaikai

Alhaji Kamara: 27 years old striker playing for Danish Superliga club, Randers FC. The 5ft 11in tall striker started his professional career with Belvic FC and FC Kallon. Kamara started playing for Sierra Leone in 2012, he has made 7 appearances with four goals.

