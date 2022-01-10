Who Is Who on Sierra Leone’s AFCON 2022 Team? – Midfield

John Keister, head coach of the Sierra Leone national men’s football team on December 30, 2021, unveiled a 28 man squad ahead of the country’s participation in the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The team has a mix of 11 home-based and 17 foreign-based players. According to Coach Keister, he believes that the team was the best to represent Sierra Leone in the tournament.



Below is a list of all the midfielders on the team with their profiles.



MIDFIELDERS



Kwame Quee: 25 years old midfielder playing for Vikingur Reykjavik in Iceland. Quee started his professional career with FC. Johansen in Freetown. He is 6ft 1in tall and started his international career with Sierra Leone from Under 20 in 2014, Under 23 in 2015, and later moved to the national team. In 2019, he helped his club to win the Icelandic Cup.



Mohamed Medo Kamara: 34 years old midfielder who has been part of the Sierra Leone national team since 2008. He started his youth career in 1999 with the Sierra Rangers. He has played across different leagues in Europe.



Saidu Bah Kamara: 19 years old defensive midfielder playing for the Sierra Leone Premier League side, Bo Rangers. The 6ft 2in tall midfielder was born in Freetown.



John Kamara: 33 years old midfielder playing for Kesla in Azerbaijan. The 6ft 1in tall midfielder was born in Freetown, he has played in Lebanon and Greece for Tadamon Sour and Lamia respectively. Kamara started his international career with Sierra Leone in 2013, he is one of the older players on the squad with 21 appearances.



Saidu Fofanah: 24 years old midfielder playing for Sierra Leone Premier League side, FC Kallon. The midfielder made his debut for Sierra Leone in 2021, in the match between Leone Stars and Gambia. He scored a crucial goal on his debut that helped Sierra Leone to win over the Gambia.



Abu Dumbuya: 22 years old midfielder playing for Sierra Leone Premier League champions side East End Lions. He is 6ft 4in tall, he started playing for Sierra Leone in 2019 and has made 7 appearances.



Prince Barrie: 24 years old midfielder playing for Sierra Leone Premier League side, Bo Rangers. The midfielder has played for Haifa FC in Guinea, FC Kallon, and Inter Allies in Ghana. He started playing for Sierra Leone in 2017 and has made 7 appearances.



Issa Kallon: 26 years old winger/midfielder playing for the Netherlands Second-tier tier side, SC Cambuur. Kallon was born in the Netherlands to Sierra Leonean parents but represents Sierra Leone. The 5ft 5in tall winger started his career with VV Jonathan in 2003. He started his international career with the Netherlands but was called up for Sierra Leone for the first time in 2021.



Idris Kanu: 22 years old midfielder playing for EFL Championship side, Petersburg. Kanu was born in England to Sierra Leonean parents. The 5ft 11in tall midfielder started his football career with West Ham United at the age of 11. In 2016 he was signed to Aldershot Town and later became the youngest player to have scored in their competition. He made his debut appearance for Sierra Leone in 2021.



Augustus Kargbo: 22 years old midfielder playing for Crotone in Italy. Kargbo was born in Freetown, he is 5ft 8in tall. He started his professional career with the Italian fourth-tier side, Campobasso. He made his international debut for Sierra Leone in 2021 in a friendly match against Sudan.