Home Africa Coach Keister named Leone Stars 28 man squad for Afcon 2021
AfricaFootballNewsPeopleSportsWorldyouths

Coach Keister named Leone Stars 28 man squad for Afcon 2021

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 9 views

The head coach of the Sierra Leone national men’s football team, John Keister has named his 28 man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

The controversial team which was delayed by the country’s football federation consists of 11 home base and 17 foreign-based players.

GOAL KEEPERS

1. Mohamed N Kamara (Fabianski)

2. Ibrahim Sesay

3. Issac Caulker

DEFENDERS

4. Yemi Dunia

5. Saidu Mansaray (Malian)

6. Umaru Bangura [zingalay)

7. David J.D Sesay

8. Osman Kakay

9. Kevin Wright

10. Steven Caulker

11. Daniel J.T Sesay

MIDFIELDERS

12. Abu Dumbuya

13. Saidu Fofanah

14. John Bankole Kamara

15. Issa Kallon

16. Kwame Quee

18. Idris S. Kanu

19. Prince Barrie

20. Alhassan Koroma 

21. George Kweku Davies

FORWARDS

22. Kei Kamara

23. Mohamed Buya Turay

24. Alhaji Kamara

25. Mustapha Bundu

26. Sullay Kaikai

27. Musa N Kamara (Musa Tombo)

28 Augustine Williams

Sierra Leone’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign will start on January 11, 2022, against Algeria at the Japoma Stadium. Their following matches will be against Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea on January 16 and 20, respectively

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

On Independence day Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach...

Blackpool FC may survive relegation with 1 –...

Sierra Leone: King Leone Beach Football League is...

Meet the top 20 finalists for the 2020...

H.E. Fatima Bio attends Merck Foundation First Ladies...

FIFA warns Sierra Leone against political interference in...

New law passed in Sierra Leone: Rape a...

Sierra Leone: Four women on AYV TV’s Housemates...

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!