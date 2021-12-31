Coach Keister named Leone Stars 28 man squad for Afcon 2021

The head coach of the Sierra Leone national men’s football team, John Keister has named his 28 man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
The controversial team which was delayed by the country’s football federation consists of 11 home base and 17 foreign-based players.
GOAL KEEPERS
1. Mohamed N Kamara (Fabianski)
2. Ibrahim Sesay
3. Issac Caulker
DEFENDERS
4. Yemi Dunia
5. Saidu Mansaray (Malian)
6. Umaru Bangura [zingalay)
7. David J.D Sesay
8. Osman Kakay
9. Kevin Wright
10. Steven Caulker
11. Daniel J.T Sesay
MIDFIELDERS
12. Abu Dumbuya
13. Saidu Fofanah
14. John Bankole Kamara
15. Issa Kallon
16. Kwame Quee
18. Idris S. Kanu
19. Prince Barrie
20. Alhassan Koroma
21. George Kweku Davies
FORWARDS
22. Kei Kamara
23. Mohamed Buya Turay
24. Alhaji Kamara
25. Mustapha Bundu
26. Sullay Kaikai
27. Musa N Kamara (Musa Tombo)
28 Augustine Williams
Sierra Leone’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign will start on January 11, 2022, against Algeria at the Japoma Stadium. Their following matches will be against Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea on January 16 and 20, respectively
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!