Coach Keister named Leone Stars 28 man squad for Afcon 2021

The head coach of the Sierra Leone national men’s football team, John Keister has named his 28 man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The controversial team which was delayed by the country’s football federation consists of 11 home base and 17 foreign-based players.



GOAL KEEPERS



1. Mohamed N Kamara (Fabianski)



2. Ibrahim Sesay



3. Issac Caulker



DEFENDERS



4. Yemi Dunia



5. Saidu Mansaray (Malian)



6. Umaru Bangura [zingalay)



7. David J.D Sesay



8. Osman Kakay



9. Kevin Wright



10. Steven Caulker



11. Daniel J.T Sesay



MIDFIELDERS



12. Abu Dumbuya



13. Saidu Fofanah



14. John Bankole Kamara



15. Issa Kallon



16. Kwame Quee



18. Idris S. Kanu



19. Prince Barrie



20. Alhassan Koroma



21. George Kweku Davies



FORWARDS



22. Kei Kamara



23. Mohamed Buya Turay



24. Alhaji Kamara



25. Mustapha Bundu



26. Sullay Kaikai



27. Musa N Kamara (Musa Tombo)



28 Augustine Williams

Sierra Leone’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign will start on January 11, 2022, against Algeria at the Japoma Stadium. Their following matches will be against Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea on January 16 and 20, respectively