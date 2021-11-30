New music video: watch “Give Up” by Kaley Bag featuring Adfega



“Give Up” is the new music video from upcoming Sierra Leonean rapper Kaley Bag featuring Adfega.



The song is an inspiration to the masses, so they will put on more effort in whatever they do and never relent no matter the number of difficulties they faced. ‘Die with memories, not dreams’ is the theme on which the song centered.



The audio of the song was produced by Fred T-Bass, and its visuals was directed and produced by Lens Studio.



For over a year Kaley Bag has been releasing songs that have trended across different platforms, one of which is his breakthrough “D Sai Wae Ah Komot’. He is currently signed to the Whichman Records, prior to his signing he was a popular street rapper who had gained recognition when he participated in different rap battles more especially the ‘AYV Cypher Uncensored’.