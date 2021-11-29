After four years of separation twin brothers Peter & Paul Okoye reunited on stage as P-Square at the ECOFEST 2021 in Freetown

Peter and Paul Okoye, popular Nigerian twin singers have on Saturday, November 27, 2021, reunited on stage as P-Square at the third edition of one of Africa’s biggest music and cultural festivals, ECOFEST at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone.



The duo was separated for over four years but got back together on their 40th birthday about a week ago. They were the major headliners for the event which lasted for days, as they were supposed to perform separately but shut down the whole event as they got back together on stage as P-Square.



This is the second time P-Square has performed at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, during their performance the twin brothers stepped on stage dressing in the same matching yellow clothes, and the audience was parked with a huge crowd that was so excited.



🇸🇱Sierra Leone Love ❤️ Like we never left!👌🏾⭐️✨🌟💫🤩 REACTIVATED 18/12/21🔥 pic.twitter.com/Erj6v1bkle — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) November 28, 2021

However, ECOFEST is Sierra Leone’s biggest music and cultural festival and it’s also amongst the top music festivals in Africa. For over 4 to 5 years it’s an annual event that brings together Africa’s top musical stars on one stage, intending to unify the continent’s music industry.



In previous years, the event which is organized by Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME) has brought together top acts like Diamond Platznum, Basketmouth, Patoranking, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, and many others on one stage. Other top performers for this year are Awilo Logomba, Rema, Broda Shaggy.