President Bio gives Lara Taylor-Pearce the Auditor General of Sierra Leone indefinite suspension ﻿

Sierra Leone’s Auditor General, Madam Lara Taylor Peace has been suspended indefinitely by the country’s president.



The news was broken by BBC’s reporter, Umaru Fofanah via social media.



Breaking: In an unprecedented move, #SierraLeone’s president has indefinitely suspended the country’s highly-respected Auditor General and instructed the Attorney General to set up a tribunal to investigate her and her agency. She has denied any wrongdoing. — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) November 11, 2021

He further states that the president has instructed the Attorney General to set up a tribunal to investigate her and the agency she was heading. She has, however, denied any wrongdoing.



Lara Taylor-Pearce has over three decades of experience in the public and private financial sector, administrative management and oversight management.



She was the country’s chief external auditor since 2011 and has received praise for helping change Sierra Leone’s public sector accountability landscape. Madam Taylor-Pearce played an active role in the development of the 2016 Public Financial Management Act, 2015 she received the National Integrity Award from the Sierra Leone Anti Corruption Commission.