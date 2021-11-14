“We can do better with our own Salone brothers and our national team is for Sierra Leoneans” – Kei Kamara writes Isha Johansen on giving Samuel Bekeo from Ghana a Leone Stars national call up! ﻿

Sierra Leonean international football star, Kei Kamara has in a letter addressed to Madam Isha Johansen, former president of the Sierra Leone Football Association expressed his dissatisfaction over the Leone Stars national call up Samuel Bekeo, a Sierra Leone Premier League player of the FC Johansen with non-Sierra Leonean roots.



This came after the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) sent out a confirmation notice that Samuel Bekeo, an FC Johansen midfielder from Ghana, is now eligible to represent Sierra Leone national men’s senior team at the international stage. And that the Ghana Football Association has not given any objection request.



He claimed that Isha Johansen didn’t have any impact on football in Sierra Leone for her entire time as president of the SLFA. He recalled his statement to Madam Johansen when Sellas Teteh a Ghanaian coach, was brought to head the team that the Leone Stars team can do well with Sierra Leoneans and that the national team is for Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad.



“We can do better with our own Salone brothers now look where we are at (African Cup of Nations 2022). I will say it again, our national team is for Sierra Leoneans home and abroad with ROOTS from our country,” he stated.



Kei further states that he Love and Trust his Sierra Leonean brothers playing home and abroad to represent Sierra Leone any day, so we don’t need to borrow someone from Ghana to make the team better.



Moving forward, he further sends out a message to Samuel Bekeo, who he said is a humble guy, he shouldn’t let anyone manipulate his talent. Playing in the Sierra Leone Premier League is just a quick stop in his football career.



So he should focus on his career, enjoy his stay in the country and maybe he will represent his roots someday.