In Pictures – Aftermath of the Wellington fuel tanker explosion ﻿

Yesterday, November 5, 2021, during the night hours a fuel tanker exploded at the Wellington industrial estate in the east end of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown.



This comes after a fully loaded fuel tanker that was heading to Lungi airport in Port Loko, collided with a truck at PMB in Wellington and later on people around the community came out to gather fuel but unfortunately, to the surprise of people the explosion occurred.



However, eyewitnesses have claimed that over 400 dead bodies are being gathered and properties worth millions of leones destroyed.



Here are photos of the aftermath of the incident:

















































Photo Credit: Alhassan Lamin Kargbo