In Pictures: 50 Most Influential Students of the Year maiden edition

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, the Girl Pikin for Betteh Foundation in collaboration with Mendelian Inheritance Foundation held the first edition of the 50 Most Influential Students in Sierra Leone.



The event which took place at the City Auditorium in Freetown celebrates and complements the effort of university students across different universities and colleges in the country who are influencing change in the lives of people and society.



According to Fawaz Milton Kanu, the founder of Girl Pikin for Betteh Foundation, the award ceremony was organised to not only complement the efforts of students who are creating an impact in society, but also influence other students and youths out there to do more and be part of national development.

If you missed it below are photos taken from the event. Order of photos: speakers, award presentations, audience, performers and recipient of awards.