Home Lifestyle In pictures: Inside the Big Sister Salone Season 3 village
LifestylePeopleyouths

In pictures: Inside the Big Sister Salone Season 3 village

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 0 views

Season three for Sierra Leone’s first reality TV show, Big Sister Salone commenced on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This year’s show features 20 roommates from across different walks of life and the theme is “Bestzy Season”.

As the show has commenced we are bringing to you photos of the interior decor for this year’s Big Sister Salone village.

Photo Credit: Big Sister Salone Fan Zone

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone Football Association rejects Mohamed Kallon’s nomination...

Sierra Leone News Today

ADOPT A COVID-19 HOSPITAL BED – A letter...

On lockdown day 3, Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases...

Sierra Leonean Diasporas need to check their privilege...

Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 447, with 1...

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Petty Trader

Sierra Leone: Big Brother’s Bassey graduates UNI, Fourah...

The Most Beautiful People in Sierra Leone 2019

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!