In pictures: Inside the Big Sister Salone Season 3 village

Season three for Sierra Leone’s first reality TV show, Big Sister Salone commenced on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This year’s show features 20 roommates from across different walks of life and the theme is “Bestzy Season”.
As the show has commenced we are bringing to you photos of the interior decor for this year’s Big Sister Salone village.
Photo Credit: Big Sister Salone Fan Zone
