East End Lions leads the 2020/2021 Sierra Leone Premier League table after defeating Kamboi Eagles on Sunday ﻿

The 2019 Sierra Leone Premier League winners, East End Lions have moved up to the top of the 2020/2021 league table with 21 points.



The league leaders moved to the top of the table after defeating Kamboi Eagles 2 – 1 at a tight encounter in the National Stadium on Sunday evening.



The Lions have played 10 games so far, the same as that of Bo Rangers who also have 21 points and are now at the second position of the league.



See the current standings of the 2020/2021 Sierra Leone Premier League table below.