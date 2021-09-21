Home News & Politics East End Lions leads the 2020/2021 Sierra Leone Premier League table after defeating Kamboi Eagles on Sunday ﻿
News & Politics

East End Lions leads the 2020/2021 Sierra Leone Premier League table after defeating Kamboi Eagles on Sunday ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 10 views

The 2019 Sierra Leone Premier League winners, East End Lions have moved up to the top of the 2020/2021 league table with 21 points. 

The league leaders moved to the top of the table after defeating Kamboi Eagles 2 – 1 at a tight encounter in the National Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Lions have played 10 games so far, the same as that of Bo Rangers who also have 21 points and are now at the second position of the league.

See the current standings of the 2020/2021 Sierra Leone Premier League table below.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Bunce Island Slave Castle gets a boost on...

Breaking News: Early cabinet appointments for Keifala Marah,...

Sierra Leone “broadly on track” according to IMF...

Introducing Raffia Chic Collection

Sierra Leone Events: Celebs on the Music Meets...

Sierra Leone: Professionals networking at Recipes for Success...

the Boys at Bumbuna

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone Business: Addax BioEnergy downscales Makeni Operations

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!