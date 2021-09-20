Burma Boy to storm Freetown at “Year of the Return” musical concert in January 2022 ﻿

Grammy Awards winning artist Burna Boy will be visiting Sierra Leone for the first time for a live musical concert in January 2022.



The global artist will be coming to Freetown to stage a concert at the Siaka Stevens Stadium on January 8, 2022. The theme for the proposed event is “The Year of the Return – 1A1V Splash” and the organisers are 1Africa 1Vision.



Burna Boy was supposed to have visited Sierra Leone in April last year but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.