Burma Boy to storm Freetown at “Year of the Return” musical concert in January 2022 ﻿

Grammy Awards winning artist Burna Boy will be visiting Sierra Leone for the first time for a live musical concert in January 2022.
The global artist will be coming to Freetown to stage a concert at the Siaka Stevens Stadium on January 8, 2022. The theme for the proposed event is “The Year of the Return – 1A1V Splash” and the organisers are 1Africa 1Vision.
Burna Boy was supposed to have visited Sierra Leone in April last year but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!