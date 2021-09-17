Victor Onie Williams takes 3rd position at the 2021 Mr. Africa International





Fashion designer and former Housemate Salone contestant, Victor Onie Williams who represented Sierra Leone at the 2021 Mr. Africa International in Ivory Coast has taken the 3rd position at the end of the pageant show.



Onie competed in group three against Nigeria, Zambia, Cape Verde and Angola. During the pageant show Onie won the best costume, and Angola’s representative was declared the winner.



Congratulations Victor Onie Williams