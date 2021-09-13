Sierra Leone lifts its nationwide curfew as the country’s Covid-19 cases decrease ﻿

The National Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC) in Sierra Leone has today, September 13, 2021, announced the lifting of the country’s 11:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m nationwide curfew with immediate effect.



This comes after President Julius Maada Bio met with the Presidential Task Force, and because of the country’s present Covid-19 status, that triggers the decision to lift the curfew and relax all preventive measures put in place.



However, the ban on sports activities, other forms of entertainment, nightclubs and cinema centres, large public gatherings including street carnivals, and all other activities have also been lifted and they are advised to adhere to all rules governing COVID-19.



On July 1, this year President Julius Maada Bio, imposed the nationwide curfew and shut down congressional worship in mosques and churches after the country recorded the highest number of covid-19 cases and deaths while experiencing the third wave of the pandemic.



See the full press release below: