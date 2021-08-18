Introducing the #African Experts Podcast – Public Health: Covid-19 Response & Vaccine Rollout with Nana Kofi Quakyi MPH

Today is the official launch of the “African Experts Podcast”, an online talk show that features Sierra Leonean journalist Vickie Remoe in conversation with researchers, practitioners, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the African continent.



The podcast brings together experts to discuss big ideas, solutions, and insights on issues that are shaping African lives. It features different experts from across the continent to discuss topics like health, technology, lifestyle, sex education, economics, and development.



In the first episode, Remoe is in conversation with African public health expert Nana Kofi Quakyi from Ghana. In this episode, Nana and Vickie looked back at the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on public health on the continent. Ghana’s COVID-19 response, vaccine rollout, vaccine fears, and what people need to know so that they can continue to protect themselves and their communities during the pandemic.



Nana is a doctoral candidate and Research Fellow in the Department of Health Policy and Management at New York University’s School of Global Public Health. He is also a health economist and Policy Analyst specializing in healthcare systems and health services research, focusing on financing and provider payments mechanisms.



African Experts was produced by Frankvin Bob Mc Ewen with support from the team at VR&C Marketing, the background music used in the Intro was courtesy of Solo’s Beat, the song is part of his debut album which he released earlier this year. The sounds were originally recorded as a live broadcast during the “African Experts Show” and you can watch the video on YouTube: African Experts with Vickie Remoe



You can listen to the podcasts now on the following platforms.

Anchor

Apple Podcast

Spotify