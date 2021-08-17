Home Africa Sierra Leone to battle with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast in Group E of the #Afcon 2022


by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone have been drawn in Group E with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast for the 2022 Total African Cup of Nations in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The draw took place at the Yaounde International Conference Centre, as 24 countries were divided into 6 groups for the 2022 Afcon finals. Sierra Leone’s participation in the upcoming tournament will be the first time in 25 years.

The competition that will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022, is the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa organised by the Confederation of African Football.

