Sierra Leone to battle with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast in Group E of the #Afcon 2022

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone have been drawn in Group E with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast for the 2022 Total African Cup of Nations in Yaounde, Cameroon.



The draw took place at the Yaounde International Conference Centre, as 24 countries were divided into 6 groups for the 2022 Afcon finals. Sierra Leone’s participation in the upcoming tournament will be the first time in 25 years.



Fierce matching awaiting you in the 2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON! 🤩



Which group are you anticipating its matches the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/oUJliyDArh — #TotalEnergiesAFCON 2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) August 17, 2021

The competition that will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022, is the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa organised by the Confederation of African Football.