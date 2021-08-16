Sierra Leone lifts its ban on congregational worship

The National Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC), has in a press release issued on Friday, August 13, 2021, announced the lifting of the suspension on congregational worship in Mosques and Churches.



According to the press release, worshipers will return to their places of worship starting Monday, August 16, 2021, and it’s advised that they follow all preventive measures of the Covid-19 pandemic. The release further states that all services that will be held shouldn’t last more than 90 minutes and that the Inter-Religious Council will conduct regular monitoring to ensure that the preventive guidelines are practiced.



However, the nationwide night-time curfew is still in place, also, the ban on nightclubs. The ban on sporting activities has been relaxed, once they are conducted by the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the participants show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test result before accessing the venue of the event.

