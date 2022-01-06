AFCON 2021: Leone Stars squad departs for Cameroon

The Leone Star team that will represent the country in this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has left the shores of Freetown for Cameroon.



#LeoneStars delegation led by @SLFA_sl VP 2 @HAROLDNATJOHNS1 has today Thursday January 6, onboard a chartered flight, departed the shores of Freetown ahead the #TotalEnergies #AFCON2021 in #Cameroon. pic.twitter.com/bEsPXXo3bb — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) January 6, 2022

The team was drawn in the same group as Algeria, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea. The team that consists of 28 players will earn the following during the tournament; USD 3,000 for each appearance, USD 1,500 for any match that ends in a draw, and USD 4,500. So in total, each player will make USD 7,500 for any win, USD 4,500 for any draw, and USD 3,000 for any match they lose. Each player’s earnings will increase if the team qualifies from the group stage of the tournament.



“We are finally making the journey to Represent Sierra Leone and Sierra Leoneans. We will carry on fighting positively as always. Proud to be representing this country. Proud to be representing its people. Goodbye, and God bless you all stay safe,” John Keister, coach of the Sierra Leone National Team.



The team is going back to the tournament for the first time in 25 years. They qualified on June 15, 2021, after beating Benin by a goal to nil in the qualifying rounds at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Guinea. The team will start their journey in the tournament against Algeria on Tuesday, January 9, 2022, at the Japoma Stadium. Following matches will be on January 16 and 20, 2022 with Ivory Coast and Equitorial Guinea respectively.