Sierra Leone increases pump fuel price from SLL 9,500 to SLL 10,000

The Government of Sierra Leone and its partners have today, August 9, 2021, announced the increment of the pump price of petroleum products in the country from SLL 9,500 to SLL 10,000.



This new price will be for Kerosine, Diesel, Petrol, and Fuel oil products and will take into effect immediately. However, about a month ago there was an increase in fuel from SLL 8,500 to SLL 9,500, and that change affects the transportation system in the country.



In relation to today’s increase, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation has issued a price list to regulate the cost of public transportation in the country.

