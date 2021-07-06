Vickie Remoe to speak at the Women in PR Ghana Summit

Vickie Remoe, Chief Content Marketing Officer of VR&C Marketing will speak on digital communications at the 5th Women in PR Ghana Summit.

Remoe is a multimedia content producer and strategic communications consultant with a client portfolio that includes FMCG manufacturers, government and development agencies with operations across the sub-region.

The line up up speakers includes Ghana’s leading communications experts including Adisa Amanor-Wilks; Director, Abjel Communications, UK; Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Bank Ghana; Dr Linda Deigh, Academic Director at Webster University, Ghana Campus; Beatrice Opoku-Asare, Global Director, Talent Management, Inclusion and Diversity at Newmont Mining Corporation; Vickie Remoe, Marketing & Communications Expert at VR&C, Ghana & Sierra Leone; Deborah Kwablah, Corporate Communications Manager, Nestle Ghana and amongst others.

The Women in PR Ghana Summit is an annual event targeted at women in public relations and communications. This year’s summit theme “Five Years of Changing the Narrative for Female Communications Practitioners”. It will be a two-day event that will be organized both virtually and in person.

The virtual session on Zoom and Facebook will be held on Day 1, Friday, 9th July 2021 from 10 am to 3 pm.

The in-person session will come off on Saturday, 10th July 2021 at The Fitzgerald, Cantonments-Accra, from 10 am to 3 pm, with not more than 100 expected guests of mostly women in the Public Relations and Communications sectors, due to COVID-19 protocols.

This year’s summit highlights the contributions of Women in the Public Relations industry and connects up-coming talent with industry leaders who can serve as a source of inspiration on how to continue to use PR to build brands.

The Women in PR Ghana Summit, which was first organized in May 2017, has been running for four consecutive years. It has carved a niche as the leading professional networking event and also created a community for women in the Public Relations and communications industry in Ghana.

For more information follow this link