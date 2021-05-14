Who is Jacob Jusu Saffa Sierra Leone’s new Chief Minister

President Julius Maada Bio has appointed Jacob Jusu Saffa as the country’s new Chief Minister.

Before his appointment on April 30, 2021, he was the Minister of Finance since April 12, 2018. He is replacing Professor David Francis, who is now the Minister of Foreign Affairs.



As the new Chief Minister, he will be responsible for coordinating the operations of all ministries in the Government of Sierra Leone. The incumbent works under the direction of the president to handle the daily operations of the government, including oversight and monitoring.



Saffa was a Transition Team member set up by President Bio to conduct a stock-taking exercise of the state of affairs of Government Ministries, Department, and Agencies. He was the Team Lead for the Finance and Economic Development Pillar under the Transition Team.



He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Economics from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, and a Master of Arts degree in Economic Development and Planning from the United Nations Institute for Economic Development and Planning in Dakar, Senegal.

Saffa started his career as a Development Planning Officer at the Ministry of Development and Economic Planning, and has experience in training and facilitating, community mobilization, and working in conflict and post-conflict environments.



Between the years of 2002 and 2005 (post-war reconstruction and reintegration era), he served as the HD specialist in the World Bank Sierra Leone country office. Also, he was a part-time lecturer at the Department of Economics in Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.

