Sierra Leone Government resolved disputes with SL Mining

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources has on Monday, May 10, 2021, informed the general public that it has settled the disputes with SL Mining Ltd/Gerald Group in the best interest of the country.



This came after a British court in London on February 15, this year ruled against Sierra Leone in the iron ore operation dispute case with SL Mining. As the Government of Sierra Leone had earlier in July 2019, cancelled the mining license of SL Mining and placed a ban on the export of the company’s mine over a dispute on royalty payments and failure to maintain the mines agreed on work schedule. A claim the mining company denied.



However, the Government of Sierra Leone and SL Mining have dropped all litigations, which resulted in this and a new company (Marampa Mines) will be formed which will be followed by a new mining lease agreement which will give the country 10 per cent shares.



Meanwhile, mining operations in Lunsar are expected to resume in June this year. The release further states that the government will ensure that all Sierra Leonean employees will continue to work with the new mining company and make sure they are not disadvantaged in any way.