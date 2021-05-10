Listen to “Self Luv remix” by Skillz ft Drizlik, Blaqbonze and Enam

Self Luv remix is the new single from Sierra Leonean singer based in Ghana, Skillz featuring his fellow Sierra Leonean rapper Drizilik, Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez and Ghanian singer Enam.



The song originally was part of Skillz debut extended playlist (EP), “After Dark”. This remix audio was produced by Lamzo Jay.



Skillz is an afrobeat artist, who has been collaborating with different artists in Sierra Leone and Ghana. His single “4eva” with Ghanian singer Twitch is one of his most recognized songs so far.

