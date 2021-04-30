Government of Sierra Leone Announces New Cabinet Reshuffle

The government of Sierra Leone has in a press release announced new cabinet Ministers a few days after Sierra Leone celebrated 60 years independence anniversary.

The new cabinet reshuffle affected five ministries, new ambassadors to Nigeria, Egypt, the National Telecommunications Commission, and Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Jacob Jusu Saffa, President Bio’s Minister of Finance, who has been serving the position since the March 2018 elections, has been appointed to serve as the new Chief Minister while overseeing the Ministry of Finance until further notice.

Prof. David J. Francis formally serving as the Chief Minister has been transferred to serve as the New Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation replacing Hon Nabeela Farida Tunis.

Ambassador Alie Kabba who was serving as the Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations has been transferred to serve as the new Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Egypt while Mr. Fanday Turay has been appointed to serve as the new Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations.



Solomon Jamiru Esq, who was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation before being appointed spokesperson of the National Covid-19 Emergency Response Center has now been appointed as the new Deputy Minister of Information and Communications. Ms. Mamadi Gobeh Kamara has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Mr. Abu Bakarr Karim, Mr. Musa Kpaka, and Dr. Therese T. Dick have been appointed Minister, Deputy Minister (I), and Deputy Minister (II) respectively of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security. Among other changes at the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs.

Mr. Rupter Davies has been appointed as the Ambassador of Sierra Leone High Commission to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Solomon Gembeh being appointed as a new Board of Directors at the National Telecommunications Commission, and Mr. Sheku F. Bangura as the new Chairman of the National Covid-19 Emergency Response Center.



