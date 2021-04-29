African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Leeann Rizk

Leeann Mahota Rizk is a public health educator and social justice advocate with a specialization in sexual and reproductive health.

She has over 12 years of career experience with expertise in health promotion, reproductive health, group facilitation, HIV/AIDS, and community health education.

Rizk has worked as a Director and Community Organizer at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Program Coordinator at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Teen Sexuality Education Specialist at the Harlem Children Zone Inc, Behavior Change and Communication Officer at Marie Stopes International Sierra Leone.

Rizk has a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Management from Florida A&M University and a Master of Public Health in Community Health from the CUNY School of Public Health and Health Policy.

