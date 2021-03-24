JICA Signs $21 Million Grant to Build Children’s Hospital in Freetown

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has on March 22, 2021, signed about $21 million (up to 2.383 billion yen) grant agreement with the Government of Sierra Leone.

The purpose of the grant is to build a Children’s Hospital in Freetown to strengthen and improve children’s medical care services in Sierra Leone. The hospital project will entail the construction of a speciality outpatient unit, an emergency unit, and equipment procurement, including a biochemical analyzer, bronchi endoscope e.t.c

The project is estimated to be completed within 5 years, including design work and the bidding period and the project will be implemented by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.