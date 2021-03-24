Home Health JICA Signs $21 Million Grant to Build Children’s Hospital in Freetown
HealthNewsPeople

JICA Signs $21 Million Grant to Build Children’s Hospital in Freetown

by Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh
written by Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh 17 views

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has on March 22, 2021, signed about $21 million (up to 2.383 billion yen) grant agreement with the Government of Sierra Leone. 

The purpose of the grant is to build a Children’s Hospital in Freetown to strengthen and improve children’s medical care services in Sierra Leone.  The hospital project will entail the construction of a speciality outpatient unit, an emergency unit, and equipment procurement, including a biochemical analyzer, bronchi endoscope e.t.c 

The project is estimated to be completed within 5 years, including design work and the bidding period and the project will be implemented by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Women who made it happen in Ghana, Sierra...

It’s a HOT ONE! Drizilik drops ‘Aw Fo...

Khadijah inspires modest fashion in exclusive hijabi designs

Sierra Leone: Prisoners set prison on fire in...

What is Sierra Leone Music? Dr OLOH AND...

Sierra Leone’s Plasas and Poyo podcast features on...

Sierra Leone News Today

Easy Solar kicks off the holiday season with...

Sierra Leone News Today

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!