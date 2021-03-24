Leone Stars Departs for Lesotho in their 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualification Bid

Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars, has on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 departed for Lesotho for their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifications match.

Leone Stars will be playing their 5th match against host nation Lesotho on Saturday, 27th March, 2021 and their last match on Tuesday 30th March, 2021 at the Sakia Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

The team is in group L alongside Nigeria, Benin, and Lesotho and currently occupying the third position with 3 points. Also, the team is yet to win a game in the current qualification series. Nigeria is currently at the top of the table with 8 points and Benin seats at the second place with 7 points.

Leone Star team is expected to win both their last two matches against Lesotho and Benin which will give them 9 points at the table and a possibility to make it to nations cup finals after 25 years.

List of players travelling with the squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed N. Kamara, Unisa Conteh, Abdul Bundu.

Defenders: Umaru Bangura (Xamax FC), Yeami Dunia, Kevin Wright, Abubakarr Samura, Lamin Conteh, David Simbo.

Midfielders: John Kamara, Rodney Strasser, Mohamed Medo Kamara, Prince Barrie, Alusine Koroma, Saidu Fofanah , Alhassan Koroma, Masalakie Bangura, Alpha Kamara, Abu Dumbuya

Forwards: Kei Kamara , Kwame Quee, Mohamed Buya Turay, Alhaji Kamara, Christian Moses, George Davis.

