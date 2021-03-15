Home News & Politics Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid win Grammy Awards
News & Politics

Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid win Grammy Awards

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 0 views

Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy has won his first Grammy award at the 63rd Grammy Awards 2021. 

Burna Boy won the category of Best Global Music Award for his latest album “Twice as Tall” and this is the first time a Nigerian is winning this category at the Grammys. 

This year’s award ceremony is his second nomination in a row for the award. Last year Angelique Kidjo won the category where Burna was nominated for his “African Giant” album. 

Wizkid also joined the winners’ list as “Brown Skin Girl” with Beyonce from Lion King: The Gift album won the Best Music Video. This is also his Grammy award.  

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

The Rumor Mills: Sierra Leone’s President Ahmed Tejan...

Sierra Leone: Women professionals share their recipes for...

Unlawful deals to Sierra Leone’s 5 biggest ebola...

Remember Sierra Leone’s ‘Black Loyalists’ at Bus Boys...

Madegn Fashion Show: Swank Couture by JAB

Sierra Leone All People’s Congress elections rally [Photos)

Sierra Leone News Week 3 (J- 13-2020): Alpha...

H.E. President Julius Maada Bio overturns ban that...

How a Facebook post helped children orphaned by...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!