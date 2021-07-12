CDC highlights Sierra Leone as one of the countries with high Covid-19 risk

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has in its latest travel health notice, highlights Sierra Leone as one of the countries in Africa with a high risk of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CDC’s travel health notice always informs travelers and clinicians on the current health status of countries across the world and the impact it can create on them. The COVID-19 travel health notice monitors COVID-19 risk in destinations around the world and makes travel recommendations for travelers who wish to travel across the world.

However, the notice shows that Sierra Leone is at Level 4 of the pandemic, which indicates that there is an increase in the number of reported positive Covid 19 cases, the country is currently experiencing the third wave of the virus and has recently detected the Delta Variant.

Therefore travelers are advised to avoid traveling to Sierra Leone, but if someone wants to travel to the country they must ensure that they are fully vaccinated and follow all recommendations or requirements like wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.