Sierra Leone Rolls Out Covid-19 Vaccination

President Julius Maada Bio on Monday, March 15, 2021, has become the first person to be inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine in the official launching of the vaccination program at State House in Freetown.

“I just want Sierra Leoneans to know that this sickness is all over the world. I also want everyone to know that the vaccine is safe and that is why I have taken the leadership to assure Sierra Leoneans of its safety,” Said President Bio.

“I cannot ask people to take the vaccine without taking it first so as a leader, I have to lead by example”.



Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio speaks to press after getting his first covid vaccine dose & launching the country’s vaccination programme. He has thanked donors, China & the covax programme. pic.twitter.com/kUQxkatweZ — Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) March 15, 2021

The official ceremony was marked with the vaccination of key public officials including the Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Speaker of the Sierra Leone Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu, the Mayor of Freetown City Council, Her Worship Yvonne Akie Sawyer, Members of the Diplomatic Community and other Key Politicians.

The vaccination process will also continue at the Miatta Conference Center where other key frontline health workers including Doctors, Nurses, the Police, Military, Custom Officers, Teachers, Immigration officers at the Land and at the Airport, and older people above 60 years with health conditions will be vaccinated.

The vaccination program is set to continue across the sixteen (16) districts of Sierra Leone on Monday, March 22, 2021, targeting frontline workers and aged people above 60 years of age.

Sierra Leone received 96,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility program on March 8, 2021, and 200,000 doses of the SinoPharm Vaccine from China

