2021 U17 Total African Cup of Nations tournament canceled

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has Monday, March 8, 2021, canceled the 2021 U17 Total African Cup of Nations scheduled for March 13, 2021, Morocco.



The decision was made after a meeting was held with the CAF Emergency Committee in the host country, Morocco. In the meeting, the committee states that the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, increased restrictions on international travel, and uncertainty about the evolution of the situation are the significant factors for the cancellation of the tournament.



However, the 2021 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations should have been the 14th edition of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, the biennial international youth football tournament organized by the CAF for players aged 17 and below.



The tournament was supposed to have happened from March 13, 2021, to March 31, 2021, and a total of 12 teams should have participated. Cameroon is the current champion of the tournament and they won it in 2019.

