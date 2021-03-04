World Book Day: Celebrating Sierra Leonean authors

Today is World Book Day, a day to promote reading all over the world offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.
In the past few months, Sierra Leonean authors and writers have released new books for readers at home and abroad. These books range from fiction to non-fiction; young adult fantasy, children’s books, folklore, and cooking.
Here are some books we’ve highlighted that were written by Sierra Leone authors.
- Adama Loves Akara – Vickie Remoe.
- Leave it to Nassu – Nassu Fofanah.
- All Protocols Observed – Amb. Sullay Daramy.
- The Gilded Ones – Namina Forna.
- 20 Icons of Sierra Leone Who Shaped History – Akindele Decker.
- Cooking with Mai – Maimuna Zubairu-Burnette.
- Devils Of Serra Lyoa – Sanah Johnsen Dana Mara.
- 400 Years of Servitude – Oumar Farouk Sesay.
- Defeating the Coronavirus (Amie and the Safe Keepers Project) – Bintu Mansaray.
World Book Day was designed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, the day is marked in over 100 countries around the globe and the theme for this year is “Share a Story.”
