World Book Day: Celebrating Sierra Leonean authors

Today is World Book Day, a day to promote reading all over the world offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

In the past few months, Sierra Leonean authors and writers have released new books for readers at home and abroad. These books range from fiction to non-fiction; young adult fantasy, children’s books, folklore, and cooking.

Here are some books we’ve highlighted that were written by Sierra Leone authors.

Adama Loves Akara

Leave it t o Nassu

The Gilded ones

20 Icons of Sierra Leone Who Shaped History

Cooking with Mai

Devil of Sierra Lyoa

400 Years of Servitude

Defeating Coronavirus

All Protocols observed

World Book Day was designed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, the day is marked in over 100 countries around the globe and the theme for this year is “Share a Story.”