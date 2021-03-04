SLFA payouts USD 500 thousand to football clubs and member associations

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, disbursed the sum of USD 500 thousand to football clubs and members associations.

The money is part of FIFA Covid 19 Relief Fund and the beneficiaries are Sierra Leone Premier League Board, Premier League Clubs, Regional Football Associations, District Football Associations, National Referees Association, National Football Heroes, National Coaches Association, and Beach Football Association.

The FIFA Covid 19 Relief Fund is a grant to help FIFA’s member associations impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic. In total, the fund is a USD 1.5 billion project that will be given to all 211 member associations and each member will be entitled to a basic solidarity grant of USD 1 million.

However, the SLFA has in a press release reminds all the beneficiaries to be mindful of the SLFA/FIFA Financial Regulations as this is the second trench of the FIFA Covid 19 Relief Fund.