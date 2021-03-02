Sierra Leone Ranked 108 Out of 113 Countries in 2020 Global Food Security Index

Sierra Leone has been ranked 108 out of 113 countries in the latest 2020 Global Food Security Index and ranked 24th out of 28 countries in Sub-saharan Africa.

The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) is a survey done by the Economics Intelligence Unit that considers the issues of food affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources and resilience across a set of 113 countries.

Sierra Leone is ranked 24 out of 28 countries in Sub-Saharan African with an overall score of 37.0 and ranked 16th in affordability, 26th in availability, 28th in quality and safety, and 36th in natural resources, and resilience out of the 28 countries in the category.

Sierra Leone is among the countries that had the biggest declined score from the 2019 index with a minus 2.4 (-2.4) and a global rank of 108th position and ranked 100th in affordability, 110th in availability, 113th in quality, and safety, and 36th in natural resources and resilience out of the 113 countries globally.

The 2020 index report is the ninth edition of the organization’s and the studies encompass quantitative and qualitative benchmark models constructed from 59 unique indicators that measure the drivers of food security across both developing and developed countries.

The GFSI incorporated the “Natural Resources and Resilience” category into the main index. This category assesses a country’s exposure to the impacts of a changing climate; its susceptibility to natural resource risks; and how the country is adapting to these risks, all of which impact the incidence of food insecurity in a country.

